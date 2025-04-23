Rare red-listed plant discovered in Kazakhstan's Ustyurt Nature Reserve

One of the senior researchers of the science department of the Ustyurt State Nature Reserve found the Crambe edentula species during scientific research on April 18-21.

This plant is listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book of endangered species and is a rare endemic species that has survived from an earlier geological era, unique to the Turan province.

The Crambe edentula reproduces by seed, usually blooming in April and May, with fruit appearing from May through June.

The significant scientific discovery highlights the importance of protecting the Ustyurt ecosystem. Reserve inspectors are continuing to monitor and explore the plant’s natural habitat.

