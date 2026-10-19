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    Merey Bazarbayev crowned U23 world wrestling champion in U.S.

    08:14, 19 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Merey Bazarbayev has won gold in the men’s freestyle wrestling competition at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Olympic.kz.

    Merey Bazarbayev crowned U23 world wrestling champion in U.S.
    Photo credit: United World Wrestling

    Bazarbayev claimed the title in the 57kg weight category after defeating Türkiye’s Bekir Keser in the final.

    In the earlier rounds, he defeated American Luke Lilledahl, a previous world champion at the youth level, 3-1, before overcoming France’s Rassoul Galbouraev 13-2.

    Bazarbayev then secured his place in the final with a commanding 7-0 victory over Japan’s Daito Katsume in the semifinals.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan claimed bronze at the U23 World Wrestling Championships. 

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