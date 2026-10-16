Kazakhstan claims bronze at U23 World Wrestling Championships
09:35, 16 October 2026
Kazakh Shugyla Omirbek claimed a bronze medal at the ongoing 2026 U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites the NOC.
In the women’s 55 kg finals, Shugyla Omirbek defeated Ukraine’s Snezhana Onufriyeva 11:10 to take home bronze.
Earlier, Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers swept three medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships. Temirlan Turdakyn bagged silver in the 87 kg final bout losing to Iran’s Yasin Ali Yazdi 0:4, while Arsen Zhuma and Dzhohar Uzarov secured bronze medals in the 55 kg and 130 kg weight divisions correspondingly.