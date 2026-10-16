Kazakhstan claims bronze at U23 World Wrestling Championships

In the women’s 55 kg finals, Shugyla Omirbek defeated Ukraine’s Snezhana Onufriyeva 11:10 to take home bronze.

Earlier, Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers swept three medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships. Temirlan Turdakyn bagged silver in the 87 kg final bout losing to Iran’s Yasin Ali Yazdi 0:4, while Arsen Zhuma and Dzhohar Uzarov secured bronze medals in the 55 kg and 130 kg weight divisions correspondingly.