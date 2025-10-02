Mercury to plunge as low as -9 degrees Celsius in northwest of Kazakhstan

Rain and snow, ice-slick are expected to grip the greater part of Kazakhstan. Heavy precipitation is in store for the country’s east and southeast on October 2-3. High wind and fog are expected throughout Kazakhstan.

Nighttime air temperatures are reported to rise to 3-12 degrees Celsius in the west, while daytime temperatures are set to stand at 20-25 degrees Celsius. Mercury is expected to plunge as low as - 9 degrees Celsius northwest of Kazakhstan at night and rise from 5-20 to 10-23 degrees Celsius during the day.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to -7+3 degrees Celsius, with daytime temperatures standing at +3+13 degrees Celsius in the north.

Nighttime air temperatures will range from -8 degrees Celsius to +2 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will be between +5 degrees Celsius and +18 degrees Celsius in central regions.

A gradual warming is expected, with nighttime temperatures rising to +2 degrees Celsius to +10 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs reaching +15 degrees Celsius to +25 degrees Celsius in the south.

Earlier, Kazinform reported a storm alert was issued for the capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan on October 2.