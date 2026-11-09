George Russell finished fourth and Kimi Antonelli fifth, earning enough points to put the title beyond their rivals’ reach. According to Mercedes, the team has won 12 races this season.

The Boss, Champion, once again for a record-equalling ninth time 💪 https://t.co/gYYqguswqa — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 8, 2026

The result puts Mercedes level with Williams on nine constructors’ titles. Only Ferrari, with 16, and McLaren, with 10, have won more.

Despite the achievement, team principal Toto Wolff said his attention had already turned to improving performance after a difficult race.

“I’m just thinking ‘what went wrong in this race? Why have we underperformed? And what can we do for Las Vegas and next year?’ But that’s just part of my character,” he told F1 TV, according to Formula 1.

McLaren’s Lando Norris won the race ahead of Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, the FIA reported.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Antonelli secured the drivers’ championship at the Mexico City Grand Prix, becoming the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history at 20. The Italian broke Sebastian Vettel’s record, set when the German won his first title at 23 in 2010. Mercedes’ constructors’ crown completes a championship double for the team.