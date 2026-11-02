Kimi Antonelli rewrites F1 history with record-breaking world title

The 20-year-old Italian started fourth at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and finished third, behind race winner Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Photo credit: F1's official Instagram account

Antonelli needed only a ninth-place finish to secure the championship regardless of his rivals’ results. Despite a race interrupted by a red flag following Valtteri Bottas’ crash and a late Safety Car, he claimed a podium finish and secured the title.

Once he started winning, there was just no stopping him... 🏆 He did it! ✍️ #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/15ClcOXGzy — Formula 1 (@F1) November 2, 2026

Verstappen won the 71-lap race, finishing just 0.799 seconds ahead of Hamilton, while Antonelli crossed the line 4.006 seconds behind the winner.

Why Antonelli's victory is historic

At 20 years and 68 days old, Antonelli broke the record previously held by Sebastian Vettel, who became the youngest Formula 1 World Champion in 2010 at the age of 23.

Photo credit: F1's official Instagram account

He also became the first Italian driver to win the Formula 1 world championship in 73 years, ending a drought dating back to Alberto Ascari’s second title in 1953.

Something special about him... ✨ Kimi's Dad, Marco Antonelli, reacts to his son's historic title! #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/ymyATU6jiN — Formula 1 (@F1) November 2, 2026

Antonelli’s achievement is particularly remarkable given that he is only in his second Formula 1 season. He joined Mercedes in 2025, replacing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and secured his first Grand Prix victory in China in March 2026.

His rapid rise from Formula 1 newcomer to world champion marks one of the fastest breakthroughs in the sport’s history.

The historic achievement came amid a chaotic Mexico City Grand Prix marked by collisions, penalties and tensions between drivers.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc received a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by leaving the track during an opening-lap battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen overcame a one-place grid penalty following a practice collision with Liam Lawson to win the race.

Haas also faced an eventful weekend, with Esteban Ocon replaced by Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa, who made his Formula 1 debut and finished 10th following post-race penalties imposed on other drivers, earning his first championship point.

Photo credit: F1's official Instagram account

Despite the drama, Antonelli emerged from Mexico City with the weekend’s biggest achievement - his maiden F1 World Championship title and a place in the sport’s history books.

Battle for second and third remains open

Although Antonelli has secured the drivers’ title with 380 points, the fight for second and third place remains wide open.

"That was a tough one!" 😮‍💨 What a victory from Max Verstappen in Mexico City! 🏆 #F1 #MexicoGP @redbullracing https://t.co/ID55YxrpBh — Formula 1 (@F1) November 2, 2026

Following the Mexico City Grand Prix, Verstappen sits second with 261 points, just two ahead of Hamilton on 259. Mercedes driver George Russell follows with 250 points, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc remains in contention with 245.

With only 16 points separating second from fifth, the remaining four rounds could significantly change the final championship standings.

The battle resumes at the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on November 6-8, followed by Las Vegas on November 19-21, Qatar on November 27-29 and the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 4-6.

While Antonelli has already secured his place in Formula 1 history, the final positions behind the new world champion may not be settled until the last race of the season.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Antonelli entered the Mexico City Grand Prix just two points away from securing the World Championship. The 20-year-old Italian had built a commanding lead following nine victories during the 2026 season, putting him on course to break Sebastian Vettel’s 16-year-old record as Formula 1’s youngest World Champion.