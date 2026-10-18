Mercedes-Benz to develop self-driving cars with NVIDIA

The expanded collaboration will combine Mercedes-Benz's automotive engineering and safety expertise with NVIDIA's AI technology and computing platforms to accelerate the development of highly automated vehicles.

The partnership will build on Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS operating system and NVIDIA's Hyperion computing and sensor architecture. NVIDIA's Alpamayo Stack software will provide AI-powered driving capabilities, supporting urban point-to-point navigation, active safety functions and automated parking.

The companies also plan to use NVIDIA's Halos safety system to strengthen vehicle safety through additional safeguards and redundant systems.

The technologies are expected to support the development of vehicles with SAE Level 4 automation, which allows a car to perform all driving tasks within designated conditions or areas without requiring human intervention. Potential applications include autonomous limousine services.

“NVIDIA is our most important strategic partner in automated driving,” said Jörg Burzer, a member of the Mercedes-Benz Group AG management board and its chief technology officer for development and procurement.

He said the expanded partnership builds on years of cooperation and aims to deliver new driving technologies while maintaining the safety standards expected by Mercedes-Benz customers.

Beyond self-driving technology, the companies will continue using NVIDIA's computing capabilities in vehicle engineering simulations and Mercedes-Benz's MO360 digital production ecosystem. The work aims to improve efficiency, flexibility and quality across the automaker's global manufacturing network.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on NVIDIA’s Rev Lebaredian discussing the potential of digital twins in Kazakhstan and the challenges of implementing the technology.