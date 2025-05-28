Memoranda worth EUR180 mln signed at Kazakhstan–Italy Business Forum

The projects embrace strategic industries such as machine building, petrochemistry, agro-processing, steel industry, digitalization of logistics processes and development of joint manufacturing in Kazakhstan with access to the markets of Europe, Central Asia and China.

Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev said the forum opens a new economic chapter in the relations between Kazakhstan and Italy.

Today’s forum becomes a key platform for strengthening trade and economic partnership and a symbol of striving for strategic dialogue amid global changes. Kazakhstan attaches significance to the development of all-around, pragmatic and long-term cooperation with Italy. We not just expand trade, we build a sustainable. Innovative ecosystem able to ensure stability of international supply chains amid global restructuring of logistics, growth of projectionist practices and digital transformation of global economy, the Minister said.

The forum is co-organized by the Trade and Integration Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association (ACIK) and the embassies of Kazakhstan and Italy.

To note, Kazakhstan-Italy trade turnover nears $20 billion in 2024.