Kazakhstan-Italy trade turnover nears $20 billion in 2024

Speaking at the event, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said: “The Forum is an important milestone in the development of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership, which was incentivized by President Tokayev’s visit to Italy last year as well as the successful Business Forum in Italy”.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

Held ahead of the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Forum demonstrates our shared commitment to elevating the bilateral cooperation to a new level, said Bektenov.

The Kazakh Premier noted that Kazakhstan invests big in its infrastructure, logistics, industrial potential as part of its efforts to emerge as a key link in global and regional supply routes.

Highlighting that Italy is among the top three trade partners of Kazakhstan, Bektenov noted that “last year’s bilateral trade turnover rose 25% to nearly 20 billion US dollars”.

Kazakhstan’s exports surpassed 18 billion US dollars. In the first quarter of this year, the mutual trade stood at 4.4 billion US dollars, demonstrating strong economic ties, said the Kazakh Prime Minister, urging to unlock the new cooperation potential.

Bektenov said: “Kazakhstan is in the process of strategic transformation, transition from raw material exports to high value-added production with a focus on technologies. Our goal is to create next generation supply chains, launch joint ventures, promote technologies as well as localize production facilities”.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

The Italy–Kazakhstan Supply Chain Forum is a key platform to explore new cooperation opportunities between Kazakhstani and Italian companies. The participants are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in transport and logistics, including in the supply chain.

Attending the event are representatives of Samruk Kazyna, KazMunayGas, Eni, Maire Tecnimont, AnsaldoEnergia, and so on.

