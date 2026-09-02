Memory decline may begin in midlife, study finds

Researchers tested about 60 adults aged 18–74.

Participants viewed faces paired with objects or scenes, then took a memory test after a short rest.

During the test, MRI scans tracked hippocampal activity, the brain region critical for memory formation and retrieval.

The research found that memory accuracy showed a sharp decline between people in their 20s–30s and those in their 50s.

Some hippocampal processes already begin to weaken by midlife, indicating this stage is a transition point for memory function.

The study highlights that middle age is crucial for understanding and supporting cognitive health. Traditionally, memory research focused on young vs. older adults, overlooking the middle years.

Researchers suggested recognizing midlife as a turning point could help in developing early interventions to maintain brain health.

Earlier, scientists uncovered new evidence that changes in gut bacteria may play a major role in memory decline as people age, raising hopes for new ways to protect brain health.