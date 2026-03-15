Gut bacteria linked to memory loss with age, new study

In a study published in the journal Nature, researchers found that shifts in gut microbes can interfere with signals between the gut and the brain, weakening the brain’s ability to form memories.

The team studied mice across different stages of life and mapped how their gut bacteria changed with age. As the animals grew older, certain types of bacteria became more common. These microbes produce substances called fatty acids that trigger inflammation in immune cells outside the brain.

This inflammation disrupted communication along the gut to brain pathway. As a result, activity in the hippocampus, the part of the brain that helps form memories, declined. Older mice showed clear problems with memory tasks.

The researchers then tested whether blocking this harmful chain reaction could help. When they interfered with the immune signaling triggered by the bacteria, inflammation dropped and brain activity improved. The mice also performed better in memory tests.

According to the scientists, the findings suggest that age-related changes in gut bacteria can directly influence brain function. Instead of the problem starting only in the brain, signals from the digestive system may help drive cognitive decline.

The study points to the gut as a possible target for future treatments aimed at preserving memory during aging. By changing gut bacteria or blocking the inflammatory signals they trigger, it may one day be possible to slow or prevent some forms of age-related memory loss.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Chinese researchers developed an AI-powered blood test to spot deadly cardiac events.