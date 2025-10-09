Memorial complex unveiled in Maikain to honor deceased mine rescuers

“Mine recuer is one of the most hazardous and honorable professions. These individuals are true heroes, and their bravery deserves to be remembered forever. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the residents who came together during a time of crisis and helped overcome the challenges. The valor of our heroes will forever stand as a beacon of selflessness for next generations,” Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region Serik Batyrguzhinov said at the ceremony.

Photo credit: Mayor's Office of Maikain

As it was reported, a bus carrying four people – Aidos Shaimerden, Oleg Tyshkevich, Sarkyt Berdykhan, and Aiyp Tileubergenov fell to the stope as a rockfall occurred near the Maikainzoloto mining plant located in Bayanaul district, Pavlodar region. The accident occured on January 4 at 01:25 a.m. 33 workers were evacuated from the mine.

Later, it was reported that the bodies of two deceased rescuers had been found. However, the collapsed bus itself remained missing. Rescue operations were temporarily suspended due to an increased risk of further collapse.

On July 19, 2024, after an extensive search, the body of a third rescuer was discovered. On July 25, the rescuers’ bus was found under the debris at Maykainzoloto. On the same day, the body of the fourth rescuer who perished in the collapse was recovered.