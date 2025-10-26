Members of U.S. Congress honor Kazakhstan’s Republic Day

In their remarks, U.S. lawmakers recognized Kazakhstan as a trusted strategic partner of the United States and praised the nation’s achievements in promoting peace, stability, and economic progress over the past three decades of independence.

The congressmen commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, transparency, and the rule of law. They underscored the country’s role as a regional leader in nuclear nonproliferation, peacekeeping, and interfaith dialogue, citing Astana’s hosting of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as a key contribution to global harmony.

In their speeches, members of Congress emphasized the importance of economic and energy cooperation, particularly large-scale projects involving American companies Chevron and Wabtec, noting that such initiatives help strengthen the U.S. industrial base and promote the development of sustainable ties with Kazakhstan.

All lawmakers expressed support for granting Kazakhstan Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status and repealing the outdated Jackson-Vanik Amendment, describing the move as a necessary step to unlock the full potential of bilateral trade and investment.

Through their statements, members of Congress reaffirmed the shared values, mutual respect, and long-term commitment that continue to define the U.S.-Kazakhstan relationship.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau are expected to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from October 26 to October 30.