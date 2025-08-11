Melon Festival fills Khiva with the aroma of sweet fruits

The event is organized by the Tourism Committee and the Khorezm regional administration. The festival aims to promote melon traditions, develop the region’s agricultural brands, and advance the tourism potential of Khorezm.

In 2024, the festival was attended by more than 400,000 guests, while this year up to 1 million visitors are expected, including 150,000-200,000 foreign tourists.

The festival program includes theatrical performances, folk concerts, national games and sports competitions, craft fairs, exhibitions of national cuisine, and master classes in carving and preparing traditional dishes. Concerts are also being held with performances by artists from Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Belgium.

It is reported that the concert attracted 10,000 visitors.

Twenty-two themed stands represent the districts of Khorezm and farming enterprises, showcasing unique melon varieties and other agricultural products. These pavilions attract particular interest, with dozens, and in some cases hundreds, of local and foreign tourists gathered around each one.

