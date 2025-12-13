Dimash to share stage with Domingo, HAUSER in Budapest

This unique world premiere brings together three extraordinary artists whose collaboration promises to become one of the rarest moments in contemporary music.

The evening’s program will feature exclusive new arrangements and special collaborative performances created specifically for this project.

An international creative team is preparing a production built on innovative visual design and advanced acoustic technologies, offering the audience a fully immersive concert experience.

The musical director of the event is Péter Pejtsik - a Liszt Award-winning composer and conductor renowned for his work at the intersection of classical music, crossover, and symphonic rock.

A full symphony orchestra, complemented by a rhythm section, will provide a rich foundation to reveal the unique musical worlds of all three artists.

Domingo will bring his unparalleled operatic legacy, HAUSER - his signature crossover style and charismatic energy, and Dimash Qudaibergen - his incredible vocal range and the devotion of his millions of fans.

Their collaboration represents the meeting of three powerful artistic universes, resulting in a performance of exceptional significance.

The concert will take place at MVM Dome in Budapest on April 18, 2026.

A concert destined to make music history.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 AM on December 13.

