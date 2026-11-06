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    Melania Trump hands envoys letters for Putin and Zelensky

    10:32, 6 November 2026

    U.S. First Lady Melania Trump urged Russia and Ukraine to pursue lasting peace, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Melania Trump, Putin and Zelensky
    Collage credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Qazinform

    U.S. First Lady made the appeal on November 5 at the White House. Officials from both countries who helped arrange the Oleshky ceasefire attended the meeting.

    “Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire,” Melania Trump said.

    According to Mrs. Trump, the two sides signed agreements on October 23. The pause allowed food, clean water and medicine to reach Oleshky. Nearly 800 people evacuated from the area.

    The first lady said she learned of the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky in September. She asked her representative, Marc Beckman, to contact Russia and Ukraine. They reached both sides through contacts who had helped them reunite children with their families.

    Before the evacuation, Mrs. Trump reviewed demining plans and aerial images. She also discussed evacuation routes and hospital access with the teams planning the operation.

    At the White House meeting, Ukrainian representatives presented Mrs. Trump with the Order of Princess Olga. She concluded her remarks by giving each delegation a personal letter for its president.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, First Class.

    Melania Trump USA Russia Ukraine Politics World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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