Melania Trump hands envoys letters for Putin and Zelensky

U.S. First Lady made the appeal on November 5 at the White House. Officials from both countries who helped arrange the Oleshky ceasefire attended the meeting.

“Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire,” Melania Trump said.

According to Mrs. Trump, the two sides signed agreements on October 23. The pause allowed food, clean water and medicine to reach Oleshky. Nearly 800 people evacuated from the area.

The first lady said she learned of the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky in September. She asked her representative, Marc Beckman, to contact Russia and Ukraine. They reached both sides through contacts who had helped them reunite children with their families.

Before the evacuation, Mrs. Trump reviewed demining plans and aerial images. She also discussed evacuation routes and hospital access with the teams planning the operation.

At the White House meeting, Ukrainian representatives presented Mrs. Trump with the Order of Princess Olga. She concluded her remarks by giving each delegation a personal letter for its president.

First Lady Melania Trump Unites Russia and Ukraine at the White House Following Historic Ceasefire https://t.co/zKQGkUaP4v — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 5, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, First Class.