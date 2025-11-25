Melania Trump welcomes Christmas tree

The ceremony took place on November 24 at the North Portico of the presidential residence in Washington. The tree, a white fir approximately 5.6 meters tall, arrived on a horse-drawn carriage pulled by a pair of Clydesdales. The First Lady inspected the tree, greeted the driver and participants of the ceremony.

The official Christmas tree will be placed in the historic Blue Room of the White House, where holiday decorations and the annual national Christmas greeting are traditionally prepared.

The tree was supplied by Korson’s Tree Farms of Michigan, which earned the title of Grand Champion Growers from the National Christmas Tree Association in the summer of 2025. Winners of this competition have received the right to present a tree to the White House since 1966.

Korson’s Tree Farms cultivates 12 species of evergreens across more than 1,000 acres and has participated in national growers’ competitions for many years.

