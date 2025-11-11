EN
    Meghan Markle shows how to celebrate Christmas like royalty

    22:32, 11 November 2025

    On December 3, a special episode of With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration will be released on Netflix, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Screenshot

    With the holiday season approaching, Netflix will present a new installment of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s series — With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

    In the festive special, viewers will join Meghan at her cozy home in Montecito, California, where she shares favorite traditions and ideas for warm family gatherings. Alongside friends and loved ones, the Duchess decorates the house, prepares holiday dishes, creates heartfelt gifts and shows simple techniques that you can replicate at home.

    Photo credit: Screenshot

    According to Netflix, the project combines an atmosphere of comfort, generosity, and joy, bringing together classic traditions and a modern lifestyle approach.

    Photo credit: Screenshot

    Alongside the release, Meghan introduced a holiday collection under her lifestyle brand, which includes handmade candles, mulled-wine kits, and other festive items designed to bring warmth and meaning to seasonal gatherings.

    Photo credit: Screenshot

    The new episode continues the concept developed in her earlier projects, highlighting mindfulness, care for loved ones, and the importance of creating an atmosphere of love and harmony.

    Photo credit: Screenshot

    Earlier, Netflix announced a new record: the animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters became the most-viewed content in the platform’s history, surpassing the legendary Squid Game.

