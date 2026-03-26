Melania Trump and humanoid robot bring a runway vibe to White House

The event, focused on education and child safety in the digital age, brought together first ladies from various countries as well as representatives of technology companies. An unusual guest at the meeting was a humanoid robot named Figure 3, developed by the American company Figure AI.

During its remarks, the robot thanked the first lady for the invitation and described its participation in the summit as an “honor.” It also emphasized the importance of technology and education for children’s future. At the end of its speech, the robot delivered greetings in 11 languages.

Melania Trump presented the robot as part of a concept for a humanoid educator that could assist in teaching schoolchildren.

The summit is attended by first ladies including Olena Zelenska, Sara Netanyahu, and Brigitte Macron. Participants are discussing cooperation between the public and private sectors, including with companies such as Meta Platforms and OpenAI.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the documentary film “Melania” grossed $7 million at the U.S. box office during its opening weekend.