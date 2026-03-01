Meirzhan Shermakhanbet takes gold at Albania tournament

Prior to the final, Shermakhanbet, who competes in 67 kg weight division, held three bouts. In the round of 16, he defeated Ecuador’s Andrés Montaño; in the quarterfinal, he overcame Azerbaijan’s Mahammad Shukurzade (4:0); and in the semifinal, he defeated Georgian Joni Khetsuriani (3:1).

Another Kazakh wrestler Ernur Fidakhmetov (63 kg) earned bronze medal, after winning Iran’s Ali Nuraya.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on February 27, Kazakh speed skater Kristina Shumekova was crowned double world champion, winning gold in the women’s 500m and 1500m events. On February 28, she claimed two more gold medals - in the 1000m and in the allround competition, which earned her the title of absolute junior world champion. Shumekova also secured silver in the 3000m race.