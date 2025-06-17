EN
    Meiirlan Maxim upset in round of 16 at IJF World Judo Championships in Hungary

    20:14, 17 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Meiirlan Maxim wrapped up his performance at the now-running IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakhstani was knocked out by four-time world champion Goki Tajima of Japan in the round of 16.

    The Japanese judoka secured an early victory in the bout, leaving Kazakhstan without a medal for another day of the competition. The Kazakh athlete reportedly sustained an injury during the match.

    To date, Kazakhstan has claimed one silver medal, won by Abiba Abuzhakynova.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Hungary
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
