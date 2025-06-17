Meiirlan Maxim upset in round of 16 at IJF World Judo Championships in Hungary
20:14, 17 June 2025
Kazakhstan’s Meiirlan Maxim wrapped up his performance at the now-running IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani was knocked out by four-time world champion Goki Tajima of Japan in the round of 16.
The Japanese judoka secured an early victory in the bout, leaving Kazakhstan without a medal for another day of the competition. The Kazakh athlete reportedly sustained an injury during the match.
To date, Kazakhstan has claimed one silver medal, won by Abiba Abuzhakynova.