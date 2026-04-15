Global Powerball expansion brings bigger jackpots to the UK

According to Allwyn UK, the rollout will be part of a major update to The National Lottery and will be implemented in partnership with the Multi-State Lottery Association.

UK players will, for the first time, be able to compete for a shared jackpot alongside participants in the United States.

“This partnership with the Multi-State Lottery Association expands the player base in a way that benefits every jurisdiction participating in Powerball. This is a win for Powerball players – as more people play, the faster jackpots grow, all while keeping odds the same,” said Powerball chief Matthew Strawn.

In turn, Andria Vidler, Chief Executive of Allwyn UK, noted that the launch aims to expand player opportunities and increase funding for public good causes.

“We’ll be launching two major new National Lottery games with a shared ambition: more chances to win life changing prizes, and more money raised for the causes that matter,” she said.

According to the statement, a tailored version of Powerball will be introduced in the UK, offering jackpots exceeding £1 billion, which will be paid out to winners over 30 years. The new game is expected to generate around £1 billion for public causes over its first five years.

The ticket price will be set at £4, with players selecting five main numbers and one Powerball number. Drawings will be held three times a week.

The expansion will not affect participation conditions for players in the United States, although the larger player pool is expected to accelerate jackpot growth.

The launch is scheduled for summer and remains subject to final regulatory approval.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority planned to launch a housing lottery in Mumbai in 2026, offering 120 government flats that remained unsold from previous rounds.