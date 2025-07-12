EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers Council to be held in Tianjin

    14:32, 12 July 2025

    The Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States will be held in Tianjin on July 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Saturday, Xinhua reports. 

    Meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers Council to be held in Tianjin
    Photo credit: SCO

    At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministers of other SCO member states and heads of SCO's permanent bodies will attend the meeting, the spokesperson said, adding that parties will exchange views on SCO cooperation in various fields and major international and regional issues.

    In addition to attending the meeting, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will also pay a visit to China, said the spokesperson.

    Earlier it was reported that a Kazakh actor had been crowned the Best Actor at the SCO Film Festival in China. 

    World News SCO China Parties and Organizations
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All