Meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers Council to be held in Tianjin

At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministers of other SCO member states and heads of SCO's permanent bodies will attend the meeting, the spokesperson said, adding that parties will exchange views on SCO cooperation in various fields and major international and regional issues.

In addition to attending the meeting, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will also pay a visit to China, said the spokesperson.

Earlier it was reported that a Kazakh actor had been crowned the Best Actor at the SCO Film Festival in China.