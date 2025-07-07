Kazakh actor named best at SCO Film Festival in China

This year the festival brough together renowned filmmakers from the member countries, each of which presented two films in the Golden Camellia main competition program.

Kazakh actor Bakhyt Khajibayev was crowned the Best Actor title for his role in the Operation Nabat, featuring the seizure of a bus with 30 hostages in February 1992. Thanks to the professionalism of Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies, the operation ended without casualties.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The film was shot at the Sh. Aimanov Kazakhfilm Studio with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the National Cinema Support Center.

The second film presented by Kazakhstan was the drama Brothers directed by Darkhan Tulegenov, winner of more than 15 international awards, including the Spirit of Cinema Award at the Oldenburg International Film Festival. The film was screened during as part of a special program of the festival.

An international jury of nine well-known filmmakers from SCO countries judged the competition program.