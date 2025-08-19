Medical milestone: Unique heart procedure completed in Almaty

Left atrial appendage occlusion is indicated for patients with atrial fibrillation in order to prevent stroke in cases where anticoagulant therapy is either contraindicated or associated with a high risk of bleeding. The danger of atrial fibrillation lies in the formation of blood clots in the left atrial appendage, which may travel through the bloodstream to the brain and cause a stroke. Such complications often lead to disability or can be life-threatening.

The patient, a 68-year-old female, was recently admitted to the clinic with sick sinus syndrome, persistent atrial fibrillation, tachy-brady syndrome with pauses of up to 10 seconds, chronic heart failure, and a history of ischemic stroke. Her medical history also included left-sided spastic hemiparesis, symptomatic epilepsy, and recurrent ischemic cerebrovascular events.

Photo credit: Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan

“To prevent clot formation in atrial fibrillation, anticoagulant therapy is usually recommended. However, in certain cases anticoagulants are contraindicated. Our patient experienced intolerance to medications, recurrent nosebleeds, hematuria, as well as several previous strokes,” Asylkhan Parimbekov, senior resident of the arrhythmology service at the Institute and interventional electrophysiologist, explained.

According to him, given the patient’s symptoms, medical history, and both high ischemic and hemorrhagic risks, left atrial appendage occlusion using an endovascular X-ray-guided approach was recommended. The method offers several advantages: it is minimally invasive, allows for rapid recovery, prevents strokes, and eliminates the need for long-term anticoagulant therapy.

The operation was successful, and the patient was discharged on the sixth day after surgery. As part of follow-up care, she is scheduled to undergo transesophageal echocardiography three months later. Today, the Institute remains the only medical center in Kazakhstan where such interventions are performed.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Oman marked its own medical milestone when doctors performed the nation’s first awake brain surgery last month.