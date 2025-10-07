Medical care to be available for low-income citizens under compulsory social health insurance system - PM

“Our priority is to make the healthcare system transparent, fair and, first and foremost, available for all citizens. From 2026, low-income citizens will be covered by the health insurance system. The implementation of these large-scale transformations will require a clear coordination of efforts,” Olzhas Bektenov said.

The Ministry of Healthcare, the Ministry of Labour and local akimats were entrusted with ensuring coordinated work on implementation of a new health insurance mechanism.

Earlier, Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said that AI-based assistants used at the country's healthcare facilities help analyze diagnostic findings faster.