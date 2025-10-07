Medical care to be available for low-income citizens under compulsory social health insurance system - PM
Starting next year, citizens from low-income groups will receive medical care under the compulsory social health insurance system, Kazinform News Agency quotes Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov as saying at the Government’s meeting today.
“Our priority is to make the healthcare system transparent, fair and, first and foremost, available for all citizens. From 2026, low-income citizens will be covered by the health insurance system. The implementation of these large-scale transformations will require a clear coordination of efforts,” Olzhas Bektenov said.
The Ministry of Healthcare, the Ministry of Labour and local akimats were entrusted with ensuring coordinated work on implementation of a new health insurance mechanism.
Earlier, Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said that AI-based assistants used at the country's healthcare facilities help analyze diagnostic findings faster.