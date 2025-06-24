Median age of Kazakhstan's population rises to 32.3 years
According to statistical data, as of early 2024, the median age of the population of Kazakhstan was 32.3 years. Over the past five years, the figure has increased from 31.9 years, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the National Statistics Bureau.
As for regions, the lowest median age is observed in Turkistan region - 27.7 years, as well as in Mangistau region and Shymkent city - 27.8 years in each.
The highest median age is reported in the North Kazakhstan region - 39.2 years, East Kazakhstan region - 38.9 years and Kostanay region - 38 years.
The median age of urban population is higher than in rural areas - 32.7 and 31.7 years respectively.
Earlier it was reported that 1,700 people left Kazakhstan in the first four months this year, marking a three-fold fall compared to the same period of last year – 4,800.