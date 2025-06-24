Median age of Kazakhstan's population rises to 32.3 years

As for regions, the lowest median age is observed in Turkistan region - 27.7 years, as well as in Mangistau region and Shymkent city - 27.8 years in each.

The highest median age is reported in the North Kazakhstan region - 39.2 years, East Kazakhstan region - 38.9 years and Kostanay region - 38 years.

The median age of urban population is higher than in rural areas - 32.7 and 31.7 years respectively.

Earlier it was reported that 1,700 people left Kazakhstan in the first four months this year, marking a three-fold fall compared to the same period of last year – 4,800.