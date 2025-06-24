Kazakhstan’s emigration hits new low in January-April 2025

Kazakhstan is also witnessing a slight decrease in the immigration flow, recording 8,100 immigrant arrivals against 9,900 in 2023. The data also shows that more people are moving in than out for over a year now.

The number of those emigrating from Kazakhstan had dropped 12fold from 155,700 in 2000 to 12,700 in 2024. Kazakhstan sees a positive net migration rate, as 23,900 people came to and 12,700 left the country in 2023.

Russia, Germany and Kyrgyzstan remained the main destinations for emigrants from Kazakhstan in 2024.

According to Demoscope, 78.5% of the residents of Kazakhstan do not consider leading Kazakhstan. Only 6.9% have plans to move outside Kazakhstan in the nearest future and another 5.6% want to leave, but lack the means. The most common reasons for moving abroad include higher wages, more advantages for their family development, job opportunities and access to quality education.

