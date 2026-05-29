Media giants: Kazakh President's TV & Radio Complex and Tatmedia join forces

Signed by Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, and Shamil Sadykov, General Director of Tatmedia, the document is part of a program to revive long-standing partnerships of Qazinform International News Agency and aims to restore professional ties with Tatar-inform News Agency.

"Our media companies, which include TV channels, radio stations, and news agencies, are entering a new phase of cooperation and have great potential for collaboration in producing and distributing media content," Raushan Kazhibayeva said.

According to Shamil Sadykov, "implementing the agreements will boost professional dialogue between the Presidential TV & Radio Complex and Tatmedia, ensuring mutual support in covering crucial regional events, as well as the exchange of experiences and best practices in media production."



Photo source: TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

The parties agreed to develop cooperation in key media fields, spanning TV, radio, and digital content exchanges, co-producing news and documentary projects, as well as launching creative and educational initiatives for journalists.

Expanding cooperation with the region's media aims to strengthen information interaction across the CIS, where similar documents have previously been signed with major federal regional television and radio companies and news agencies, including TASS, AZERTAC, AnewZ, BELTA, Kabar, NTRK, TDH, UzA, Khovar, and others.

Photo source: TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

Tatmedia General Director Shamil Sadykov visited the Presidential TV and Radio Complex's digital division, where they discussed creating and promoting multimedia content, developing joint digital projects, and introducing modern media technologies.

For reference:

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the country's largest vertically integrated media company, providing full-cycle production and distribution of media content across all platforms. The company's structure includes Jibek Joly TV Channel and its namesake radio station for the Kazakh audience, the international channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, and Silk Way Prime, Qazinform International News Agency, the Documentary Film Center, and TRKLAB digital division.

Tatmedia is Russia's largest regional media holding, comprising Tatar-inform News Agency, dozens of regional TV channels, nearly 100 print media, and 60 branches. Tatmedia is the absolute leader among all regional TV channels and media structures in Russia in terms of citation and audience engagement.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana on May 27 for a state visit at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.