Measles resurgence in Japan nears 2019 peak

Since measles is highly contagious and can lead to serious health consequences, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare recommends that anyone who suspects they might be infected contact medical institutions for consultation.

According to the Japan Institute for Health Security, the figure has already exceeded the preliminary 2025 total of 265.

According to the ministry, over 60 people were infected weekly across the country in April. After the Golden Week holidays, the weekly number decreased to 30 or less.

Approximately 70% of those infected are thought to have contracted measles in Japan, although the virus is believed to have been brought to Japan by foreign visitors and returning international travelers. In 2015, the World Health Organization declared Japan measles-free.

Measles is an airborne disease, and infected individuals usually develop symptoms such as fever, cough, and runny nose about 10 days after exposure. Sometimes, it can lead to serious complications such as encephalitis.

To prevent infection, the measles-rubella vaccine is administered in two doses. In Japan, children receive the first dose at age 1 and the second dose the year before starting elementary school. However, some age groups have only received a single dose.

“We strongly urge people planning to travel overseas, as well as those born before April 2000 who are particularly likely not to have received the routine two-dose vaccinations, to check their medical history and vaccination records and consider getting vaccinated,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara emphasized.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than 250 measles cases had been recorded in the West Kazakhstan region since the beginning of the year.