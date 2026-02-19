Measles hospitalizations soar 10.5 times in West Kazakhstan

According to external chief infectious disease specialist of the regional health department Dergul Agadilova, measles cases had dropped nearly 100 times from 1,603 to 16 in 2024-2025.

However, since late December 2025, incidence began rising sharply. This January alone, hospitalizations jumped 10.5 times from 4 to 42 patients.

61 out of 91 hospitalized have already recovered, 30 remain under treatment.

25 children and 5 adults are still receiving care, while 2 children are in intensive care.

75 out of 79 patients or 86.8% are children, including 19 under one year old. 95% of them were unvaccinated.

50 cases were confirmed by laboratory tests.

Dergul Agadilova stressed that measles is a serious illness, especially for children. Among the complications are pneumonia, severe laryngotracheitis, otitis, encephalitis, and CNS damage, with rare fatal outcomes.

Infants under one year old, unvaccinated children and adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are in the risk group.

Vaccination remains the most reliable protection. According to the national immunization schedule, the first dose is administered at 12 months with revaccination at 6 years.

Two-dose protection exceeds 95% effectiveness.

