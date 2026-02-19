Measles situation remains tense in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region

The main causes of measles spread are vaccine refusal and medical exemptions. Besides, infections were reported in children who had not yet reached the vaccination age.

Most cases have been recorded in Kostanay and Arkalyk cities, with additional cases across several districts. The majority of patients are young children.

Children with acute intestinal infections have been transferred to the regional hospital to avoid contact with measles patients.

Patient routing is being carried out according to health department orders to ensure timely and effective medical care.

The healthcare department urges parents to pay close attention to their children’s health and ensure they receive vaccinations according to the national immunization schedule, as vaccination remains the most effective protection against measles.

As written before, since the beginning of this year, 1,951 cases have already been registered countrywide.