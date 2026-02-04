Measles cases up among children in Aktobe region

Last year, the Aktobe region recorded and treated just 32 measles cases. In January this year, however, infections rose 2.6-fold, with 108 people seeking medical care for measles-like symptoms and 88 cases ultimately confirmed.

“77 cases have been registered in the city of Aktobe. Two cases each were reported in the Alga and Temir districts, one case each in the Kobda, Martuk and Shalkar districts, and four cases in the Mughalzhar district. Among those infected are 17 infants under the age of one. In addition, measles was diagnosed in 57 children aged one to four, all of whom have received treatment. Adults and adolescents have also been affected,” said Indira Ayaganova, Deputy Head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Aktobe region.

According to her, individuals who have been in contact with measles patients are placed under medical observation for 21 days. Those who have not been vaccinated are subject to immunization.

