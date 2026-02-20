Measles cases in Kazakhstan dropped 6.8 times in 2025, Healthcare Ministry

WHO recorded over 247,000 measles cases globally in 2025, driven by gaps in immunization coverage.

She stressed in Kazakhstan, despite the decline, cases began rising again from November 2025, continuing into January–February 2026.

Since the beginning of 2026, 3,343 cases have been registered countrywide, with 72% among children under 5 years old. 78% of cases were detected among those unvaccinated, of which 56% due to parental refusal, 14% due to medical exemptions and 30% because children had not yet reached vaccination age.

Last year, 323,700 children aged one year or 96.4%, and 348,300 children aged six years or 95% coverage were vaccinated against measles.

Catch-up immunization continues for children up to 18 years.

Additional immunization was introduced for infants aged 6–11 months due to rising cases.

New measures were introduced nationwide on February 18, 2026. The sanitary and epidemiological control committee chairwoman signed a decree on expanded immunization against measles, rubella, and mumps for children aged 6 months to 10 months 29 days, catch-up vaccination for unvaccinated children aged 2–5 years and 7–18 years and vaccination of healthcare workers under 30 without documented immunization.

Preventive measures will also be held in schools, military units, and organized groups, including temporary exclusion of unvaccinated individuals during outbreaks.

To note, planned hospitalizations of children will only be allowed if vaccinated against measles, except for those with permanent medical contraindications.

In conclusion, she reminded vaccination remains the most reliable and proven protection against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

Earlier, Qazinform reported, measles hospitalizations soared 10.5 times in West Kazakhstan.