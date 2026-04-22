Measles cases in Kazakhstan drop by 30%

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare, 212 measles cases were registered last week, compared with 302 the previous week, indicating a 30% decrease in measles incidence.

The number of the most affected cases is recorded in the following regions: 46 in Astana, 38 in Pavlodar region, 20 in Almaty, and 19 in Karaganda region.

Following the 2025 results, 4,240 measles cases were recorded, and 76.4% of affected individuals were unvaccinated. Among unvaccinated children, most were unvaccinated due to refusals, medical vaccine waivers, or not yet reaching the age for vaccination.

Planned measles immunization has been carried out since the beginning of the year. To date, 69,000 children aged one and 66,800 aged six have been vaccinated.

Moreover, as part of the additional planned immunization, over 1.5 million people, including infants and groups at risk, received vaccinations.

58,200 children and teenagers under 18 years were covered by catch-up immunization from the beginning of the year.

Overall, the epidemiological situation regarding measles remains under control, and vaccination continues to be the most effective measure for preventing the disease.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Health Minister had called for increased vaccination amid a rise in measles cases.