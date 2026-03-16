Measles cases halve in N Kazakhstan region

According to the press service of the regional department of sanitary and epidemiological control, seven of the cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk. Five cases were registered in the Akzhar district, two each in the Mamlyut and Ualikhanov districts, and one case each in the Shal Akyn and Gabit Musirepov districts.

Children under the age of five account for 52% of the cases. Specialists say that 89% of those infected had not been vaccinated, highlighting the importance of vaccination in preventing the disease.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that measles cases had increased in Almaty.