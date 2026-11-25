Deputy head of the regional aanitary and epidemiological control department Saulet Kapsalamova said, 5,271 measles cases were recorded in the region in 2023-2024, compared with 727 cases in 2025-2026.

Health officials attribute the decline to an additional vaccination campaign that immunized 118,000 people during 2024-2025.

Data from sanitary authorities show that 74% of measles patients are children under five years old, while 73% of those infected had not been vaccinated. Among the unvaccinated, 30% were below the eligible vaccination age, 32% had medical exemptions, and 38% were unvaccinated due to parental refusal.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection transmitted through airborne droplets. Among people without immunity, one infected person can spread the virus to up to 18 others. Patients can transmit the disease for up to four days before the characteristic rash appears. Health experts say herd immunity must remain above 95% to prevent outbreaks.

“Measles should not be regarded as a mild disease. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, ear infections and encephalitis. The infection is particularly dangerous for young children,” Kapsalamova said.

She also warned about subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a rare but severe complication that can develop years after a measles infection and lead to progressive brain damage. Effective treatment for a complete cure is still unavailable.

According to specialists, vaccination remains the most effective protection against measles. Under Kazakhstan’s national immunization schedule, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is administered at 12 months and again at six years of age. Two doses provide protective immunity in approximately 97-99% of people.

Unvaccinated individuals who have been in contact with infected patients are advised to receive emergency vaccination within 72 hours of exposure.

This year, 70% of the 16,947 children scheduled for vaccination in Almaty region have received their shots. In addition, 650 healthcare workers were vaccinated, while 3,212 people under 18 received catch-up immunizations.

To monitor the epidemiological situation in schools and other organized groups, authorities conducted 101 inspections and imposed 37 administrative measures.

The region has also approved a comprehensive 2026-2027 plan aimed at increasing vaccination coverage. Health officials are monitoring immunization rates, reviewing the validity of medical exemptions and conducting outreach campaigns among citizens who refuse vaccination.

Earlier, a one-year-old girl died from measles complications in Atyrau region. Health authorities have also reported a sharp rise in measles cases in West Kazakhstan, while the World Health Organization warned this summer about the risk of new outbreaks due to insufficient childhood vaccination coverage.

It should be noted, childhood measles vaccination rates have declined globally since the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to a sharp resurgence of one of the world's most contagious diseases.