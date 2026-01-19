Measles cases down twentyfold in Karaganda region

In Karaganda region, 108 measles cases were registered in 2025—20.8 times fewer than in 2024. However, the epidemiological situation has remained unstable since November last year, with 25 laboratory-confirmed cases recorded as of January 19, 2026.

Cases have been reported in Karaganda, as well as in the Shetsky, Bukhar-Zhyrau and Abai districts. Children under the age of 14 account for 85% of all cases, with more than half of the affected children under four years old (58%), and 76% of them unvaccinated.

“Despite a significant decrease in overall incidence compared with last year, the measles situation remains tense. The main risk group continues to be unvaccinated children, especially those of a very young age,” said Gulzhan Baigutanova, deputy head of the department of sanitary and epidemiological control of Karaganda region.

The region is implementing a comprehensive set of anti-epidemic measures, including epidemiological investigations for each case, identification of contacts, and vaccination based on epidemiological indications. In addition, specialists from territorial sanitary and epidemiological control units are conducting ongoing public awareness campaigns and organizing training seminars for medical workers on clinical features, diagnostics, and response measures.

“Vaccination remains the most reliable measure for measles prevention. Even if infection occurs, vaccination significantly reduces the risk of severe complications,” Baigutanova emphasized.

In 2025, around 30,000 children in Karaganda Region received routine measles vaccinations, with no post-vaccination complications reported. In addition, 8,165 people under the age of 18 were vaccinated against measles as part of catch-up immunization after having previously missed vaccination for various reasons.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty is set to build 32 new healthcare facilities by 2030.