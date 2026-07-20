Mbappé wins Golden Boot, as Rodri takes Golden Ball at FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina captain Lionel Messi finished second in the Golden Boot standings with eight goals, while Jude Bellingham of England and Erling Haaland of Norway shared third place with seven goals each.

Spain midfielder Rodri received the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player, following a series of commanding performances that helped guide Spain to the World Cup title.

Messi added another individual honor by winning the Silver Ball as the tournament's second-best player, while Mbappé completed a remarkable campaign by receiving the Bronze Ball.

Earlier, it was reported England triumphed over France in a thrilling third-place playoff at the 2026 World Cup.