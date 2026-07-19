2026 FIFA World Cup: England claim bronze after wild 6-4 win over France

The match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium ended 6-4 in favor of England. Thomas Tuchel’s team side dominated the first half, scoring four unanswered goals from Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, and a brace from Bukayo Saka.

France mounted a comeback after the break. Kylian Mbappé scored twice, while Bradley Barcola added another to narrow the gap to 4-3. However, the equalizer never came.

In the 86th minute, England were awarded a penalty, which Saka converted to complete his hat-trick. Ousmane Dembélé pulled one back into added time, but Jude Bellingham sealed the result with England’s sixth goal.

With this victory, England secured the bronze medal at the 2026 World Cup, while France finished in fourth place.

Eartlier, it was reported that tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain are on track to become the most expensive ever for a sporting event in the United States. According to the ticket marketplace TickPick, the average resale price for the final is $11,327, which exceeds the previous U.S. record of $9,411 set at the 2024 Super Bowl.