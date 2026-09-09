Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Brahim Díaz set him up. Federico Valverde doubled the lead nine minutes later by winning the ball from Inter goalkeeper J. Martínez and scoring.

Inter came close through Jones, whose effort struck the crossbar in the 35th minute, while Brahim hit the post for Madrid before halftime.

Inter finally found a way through in the 76th minute when Carlos Augusto scored to make it 2-1. Real Madrid maintained their lead to secure victory.

🙌 ¡Estreno con victoria en la Champions! pic.twitter.com/MRhPuii95y — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 8, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha had been nominated for the 2026 Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award after his standout performance at the FIFA World Cup.