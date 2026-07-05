Mbappé sends France into World Cup quarter-finals

The match score is Paraguay 0–1 France.

Mbappé struck a penalty. His tally rises to 7 goals this tournament, tying Lionel Messi but leading on assists in the Golden Boot race.

He is now just one goal shy of Messi’s all-time World Cup record of 20.

Paraguay, fresh from their shock win over Germany, defended resolutely in the first half.

After halftime, France increased pressure. Ousmane Dembélé hit the side netting.

Manu Koné forced a full-stretch save from Orlando Gill.

France advances to the quarter-finals to face Morocco at Boston Stadium on July 9, 2026.

Morocco previously eliminated co-hosts Canada in their Round of 16 tie.

Earlier, Morocco defeated Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16, advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.