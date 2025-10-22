Kazakhstan's Republic Day roundtable held in Seoul

The event brought together representatives of Korea’s diplomatic, academic, and business communities, as well as journalists and students. Among the distinguished guests were Kwak Young Gil, President of “Aju News Corporation” and Chairman of the Kazakhstan–Korea Friendship Association; Rhee Jong Kook, Executive Director of the Korea–Central Asia Cooperation Forum Secretariat; Ha Tae Youk, Chief of Local Diplomacy Office of the Governors Association of the Republic of Korea (GAROK); former Ambassadors to Kazakhstan Kim Dae Sik and Baik Joo Hyeon; Kim Young Sang, President of The Korea Herald; Lee Ok Ryun, President of the Korea–Central Asia Friendship Association; Hee Han, President of the Seoul Media Institute of Technology (SMIT); professors and researchers of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS), and representatives of the business, legal, media, and cultural sectors.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

In his remarks, Ambassador Nurgali Arystanov quoted the words of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who stated that “the Republic Day symbolizes the centuries-old dream of the Kazakh people for independence and statehood.” The Ambassador highlighted that Kazakhstan has achieved remarkable progress in the fields of economy, diplomacy, innovation, and social development over the years of independence.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

He also elaborated on key directions of Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy under the leadership of the Head of State, including the development of artificial intelligence, the introduction of water-saving technologies, the creation of smart cities, and the reform of Parliament.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

Ambassador Arystanov emphasized the growing enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and South Korea, noting the steady expansion of political dialogue, economic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

He also noted the recent successful visit of the Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev on October 15–16, 2025, during which the innovative Alatau Smart City project was presented to Korean partners.

It was highlighted that South Korea ranks among Kazakhstan’s top three foreign investors and top ten trading partners. Major Korean companies such as Shinhan Bank, BNK Bank, Hyundai, KIA, and Samsung Electronics are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. The Ambassador also mentioned several new joint projects launched in 2025, including the KIA car plant in Kostanay, Open Healthcare medical center in Almaty, and Samsung Electronics home appliance production.

In terms of people-to-people ties, there has been a noticeable increase in exchanges: the number of weekly flights between the two countries has risen to 20, while the number of mutual visits during the first half of 2025 significantly increased — the number of Korean visitors to Kazakhstan grew by 28% (17,202 people), and the number of Kazakh visitors to Korea rose by 19.4% (37,737 people).

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

During the open discussion, participants exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea at the regional, academic, and educational levels. Representing GAROK, Ambassador Ha Tae-youk emphasized the importance of subnational diplomacy and highlighted the successful hosting of the Central Asia–Korea Regional Cooperation Forum in Turkistan in September 2025.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

Participants of the roundtable congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Republic Day, highly appreciating the country’s achievements since independence, and expressed confidence that the further development of the strategic partnership will strengthen stability, prosperity, and friendship between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

