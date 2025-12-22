Mayor Kassymbek announces plans to construct 12 schools in Astana in 2026

Kassymbek recalled nine schools have been commissioned in the city this year.

A record number of schools were built and put into operation during the last academic year. These include 24 educational facilities for 66,000 school places. Of the 24 schools, 16 were built under the Head of State’s national project Keleshek mektepteri (Future Schools). Since the start of the new academic year, nine more schools have opened their doors. Another 12 schools are slated for construction next year, said the mayor.

Kassymbek also said four kindergartens are planned to be commissioned under public-private partnership (PPP)this year. In 2026, five more kindergartens will be opened, including private ones.

The mayor of Astana added that, following the directive from the Head of State, additional education facilities are being built. For example, the new TANYM palace of schoolchildren on Mukhamedkhanov Street is set to be launched. Next year, two more palaces of schoolchildren will open - TANYM Art and TANYM Sport.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported a perinatal center and new medical facilities are to be built in Astana.