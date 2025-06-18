Mayor Karen Bass lifts curfew in Downtown, LA

“Effective today, I am lifting the curfew in Downtown Los Angeles. As we continue to adapt quickly to the chaos coming out of Washington, I’m prepared to reinstate it if necessary. The safety and stability of LA remains my top priority,” she posted on X.

Despite the decline in protest activity, Mayor Bass stressed that authorities retain the right to reimpose the curfew if the situation escalates. She also expressed concern about the hard-line response measures from the federal forces, including the deployment of 700 Marines and an increase in the National Guard to 4,000 people, which aroused criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials.

Earlier it was reported that the curfew was imposed in Los Angeles amid Immigration and Customs Enforcementraids and nationwide protests