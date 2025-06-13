Curfew imposed in Los Angeles amid ICE raids and nationwide protests

Mayor Karen Bass said the curfew was necessary to prevent further unrest. “If you drive through downtown L.A., the graffiti is everywhere and has caused significant damages,” she said. On Monday night alone, 29 businesses were reportedly looted.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, over 300 people have been arrested since Saturday. Seven officers sustained injuries, with two hospitalized. California Highway Patrol reported 67 protesters arrested after blocking the 101 Freeway.

NBC News reported at least 25 demonstrations across the U.S. since Monday. Protests took place in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, Las Vegas, and other cities.

New York and the East Coast

In New York, around 2,500 demonstrators gathered near two federal buildings housing immigration courts. Police arrested over 80 people in Lower Manhattan after bottles were thrown at officers. It was reported that eight police vehicles were set on fire in a department parking lot.

In Philadelphia, about 150 people rallied outside the Federal Detention Center in Center City. Police arrested 15 individuals - one charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, others for disorderly conduct. Two officers and two detainees sustained minor injuries.

The South and Midwest

In Austin, Texas, 13 protesters were arrested on charges including rioting, criminal mischief, and harassment of a public servant. Four officers were injured after being hit by rocks.

In Dallas, protests drew hundreds and lasted several hours on a city bridge. One person was detained, with charges pending.

In Chicago, a sedan veered toward demonstrators but no injuries were reported. The driver was taken into custody. The protest, attended by up to 1,000 people, remained largely peaceful.

West Coast and military deployment

ICE confirmed a “targeted enforcement operation” in Los Angeles and a raid at a meat processing facility in Omaha, Nebraska, where 80 people were detained. Glenn Valley Foods, one of the businesses searched, said authorities were investigating the use of fraudulent documents. The company is not facing any charges.

President Donald Trump authorized the deployment of 700 Marines and over 2,000 National Guard troops to assist ICE operations in California—a move strongly criticized by Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Bass.

“This is not an insurrection,” said Bass, clarifying that protests were limited to specific areas. “The White House instigated this by having ICE raids in our city,” she added. “They are telling us that they’re going to have raids for the next 30 days.”

Governor Newsom filed an emergency legal motion on Tuesday to block the expanded role of troops in law enforcement activities, citing violations of federal law.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell expressed concern over a lack of coordination with federal agencies, saying, “The arrival of federal military forces in Los Angeles — absent clear coordination — presents a significant logistical and operational challenge.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that immigration enforcement would continue. “ICE will continue to enforce the law,” she said.

Protests nationwide

Demonstrations were also reported in Seattle, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Charlotte, Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, Detroit, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, and Columbus, Ohio. Most rallies were peaceful, though some resulted in arrests.

