Mayon volcano eruption in Philippines forces evacuations as ash spreads

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert to Level 3 on its five-step scale, citing a high level of magmatic activity. The agency reported lava flows extending several kilometers from the crater, along with “strombolian activity and short-lived lava fountaining.”

The Mayon Volcano has erupted, spewing a cloud of ash and debris across Bicol, in the Philippines. Emergency services have issued alerts to nearby towns.



The 2,462-metre (8,007-foot) volcano is the country’s most active. pic.twitter.com/YYSXCT7oc7 — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) May 2, 2026

Officials have enforced a strict no-entry policy within a six-kilometer radius of the crater, warning of potential hazards including rockfalls, avalanches, lava flows, and moderate explosions. In the past 24 hours alone, 32 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded, signaling continued unrest.

The eruption has affected at least 52 villages, particularly in Albay Province, where heavy ashfall has blanketed towns, disrupted traffic, and reduced visibility. Nearly 1,500 families have been relocated to evacuation centers, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The volcano, located about 330 kilometers southeast of Manila, is widely known for its near-perfect cone shape and is one of the country’s most visited natural landmarks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a tornado watch had been issued for several counties in Florida.