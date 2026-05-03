Tornado watch issued for Florida: Tampa Bay area faces strong winds and storms

The alert, issued by the National Weather Service office in Tampa Bay/Ruskin, took effect at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in place until 6:00 p.m.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to begin around midday in northern areas, including Citrus County, before gradually moving south and east throughout the day. By sunset, the system is forecast to shift to areas south of the Tampa Bay region.

The severe threat this afternoon continues across the Tornado Watch area in north & central FL.



Per the latest mesoscale discussion, storms remain organized with instability & strong shear supporting the ongoing risk of damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two possible. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/kDZwAjlhdV — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega) May 2, 2026

The main threat comes from strong to potentially damaging wind gusts of around 40 mph, with some storms capable of producing winds exceeding 50 mph. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are also likely. While the risk of hail and tornadoes remains low, it is not completely ruled out.

The tornado watch covers Hillsborough, Polk, Sumter, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties, as well as coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to the Suwannee River.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on a flash flood warning as multiple rounds of storms targeted the Houston area.