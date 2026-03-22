May Nauryz bring peace, kindness, and prosperity to every family, Kazakh PM

In his message, Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the recently adopted constitutional reform, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, symbolizes Kazakhstan’s unity and development. He expressed confidence that patriotism, solidarity, and civic engagement will continue to drive the country’s progress.

He congratulate all on Nauryz Meiramy, the holiday of bright changes and new life.

"The first month of spring this year has become truly historic for our country. The Basic Law adopted by the people is not only a reliable foundation of our independence but also a symbol of dynamic growth and renewal in all spheres," he said.

He stressed it is symbolic that Kazakhstan has entered a new historical era on the eve of Nauryz.

In conclsuion he all wished this holiday of renewal and the spring equinox bring peace, kindness, and prosperity to every family, as well as strong health, success in all plans, happiness, and well-being.

As earlier reported, world leaders congratulate President Tokayev and all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz.