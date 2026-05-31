Maternal mortality in Kazakhstan falls by 43% in Q1

He reported on the progress of implementation of the Healthcare Development Concept, particularly, on one of its key directions that defines a set of measures and goals to support family, maternity and childhood and create favorable conditions for child development.

He said maternal mortality fell from 12.0 to 6.8 per 100,000 live births over the past three months, while infant mortality dropped from 5.92 to 5.56 per 1,000 live births.

He emphasized early pregnancy monitoring coverage increased to 77.6%, and preconception care coverage rose to 54.5% of women of reproductive age.

Since August 2025, the Analar Saulygy (Maternal Health) program has offered 15 free basic screenings at the primary care level.

The Ministry approved master plans for renovation of 19 perinatal centers across 17 regions.

Women’s consultations resumed their activities in 273 in cities, 152 in rural areas, 24 at regional perinatal centers.

It is planned to open 49 more consultations at primary care facilities.

Salauatty Ana hostels opened at 19 perinatal centers, with 89 beds supporting over 3,500 high-risk pregnancies.

These systemic measures aim to improve quality of maternal healthcare, reduce pregnancy complications, and ensure continued decline in maternal and infant mortality.

It should be noted, the maternal mortality in Kazakhstan decreased by 35% over the past five years, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova announced at an international session in Astana on the impact of climate and environmental risks on women’s and youth health in Central Asia.